How has the pandemic hit Norwich sleeping patterns?

Published: 6:30 AM September 10, 2021

There has been an increase in people experiencing sleep problems because of the pandemic - Credit: The Sleep Charity

Being able to get a good night's sleep has proved difficult for many in the city due to the impact of Covid.

Experts have said a number of factors have contributed to sleep deprivation with lockdown restrictions changing people's lifestyle patterns.

Reduced exercise opportunities, increased anxiety, working from home, increased screen time and a lack of a routine are among the factors causing Norwich people to toss and turn at night.

Many people have struggled to get a good night's sleep due to Covid according to experts - Credit: The Sleep Charity

Lisa Artis, head of The Sleep Council, said there has been a "significant increase" in people experiencing sleep problems over the past 18 months.

She added: "Sleep issues are becoming more complex and taking longer to resolve in our commissioned sleep clinics with many families finding it more difficult to maintain routine.

"The return to the office is creating some issues too. Some have really settled into a working from home routine and are anxious about a new routine.

"Some are also increasingly anxious around commuting issues too."

Increased screen time is one of the contributing factors for sleep deprivation during the pandemic - Credit: The Sleep Charity

Sleep experts do not believe people have been able to establish a proper routine to aid good sleep despite lockdown rules fully easing.

Rumblings of a fourth lockdown, rising infection rates and continued stress continue to take its toll on sleeping patterns.

Amy Roberts is a sleep consultant based in Norwich.

She has accreditation as a holistic sleep coach and works with infants and babies, starting her Norwich service in September last year.

Mrs Roberts said: "Especially in the first lockdown it was difficult for people. For younger babies, there has been the mental impact of not knowing what is normal and having some support network.

"For other children, I guess not being at school and having the same structure with more screen time did see a big impact.

"Now we are on the other side, things are a bit more normal but sleep deprivation is always a topical issue whether people are catching Covid or not."

A major survey commissioned by three leading national sleep bodies in April found 43pc of respondents were finding it harder to fall asleep with the unease of the first lockdown affecting sleep for 75pc people.