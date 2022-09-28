'I can't believe I have a six-pack' - Woman shares 6st weight loss journey

Lucy Applegate, from Hellesdon, started her weight-loss journey at 14st 11lbs in March last year - Credit: Lucy Applegate,

A mum-of-two who became fed up with her unhealthy lifestyle and lack of confidence says she can't believe she has a six-pack after her incredible weight loss transformation.

Lucy Applegate, from Hellesdon, started her weight-loss journey at 14st 11lbs in March last year after deciding it was time for a change.

The 31-year-old said she had struggled with low energy levels as she juggled parenting and night shifts as a nursing assistant.

But after joining an online fitness and nutrition programme with the Norwich-based trainer Bernie Junior, Ms Applegate is now unrecognisable.

"Before I started this, I just didn't care what I ate," she said.

"I was never really slim and then, when I had kids, I gained more weight.

"I just felt so unhappy and I was so uncomfortable with how I looked. When I looked at myself in the mirror, I had no confidence whatsoever.

"I tried going to the gym, but I always felt like people were looking at me."

In the space of 15 months, Ms Applegate now weighs 9st and 1lb and she said it's all thanks to Bernie Junior Fitness and the supportive community of women he has brought together.

She said: "I started with his online programmes which fitted in with my children and working night shifts. I could just do the workouts at home when I had some time to myself.

"I've listened to his professional advice from day one and now my life has changed dramatically.

"I’m healthier, happier and my body confidence is just through the roof compared to what it used to be.

"I never thought I would ever have a six-pack. It's crazy."

Ms Applegate now attends most of Mr Junior's fitness classes at the Bernie Junior Fitness Academy in Page Road.

She added: "If it wasn’t for Bernie and his team I wouldn't be where I am now and I can’t thank them enough.

"It's a great community of women that he has brought together. Everyone is so supportive."