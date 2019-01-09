Search

Sunshine and Showers

Heart failure monitoring system looks to trail in patients homes

09 January, 2019 - 16:00
The fitting of 3D image data to an anatomical model of the patient's foot. Picture: Heartfelt Technologies

A company is looking for volunteers to try a new monitoring system that could save those with a risk of heart failure.

The HF-1 heart failure monitoring device. Picture: Heartfelt TechnologiesThe HF-1 heart failure monitoring device. Picture: Heartfelt Technologies

Heartfelt Technologies has developed a range of 3D cameras that are able to monitor the condition of patients’ in their home.

Called the HF-1 heart failure monitoring device, it works using a camera that automatically captures information from a patient’s lower leg or foot whenever they walk past it.

The Cambridge-based company has aimed the system at patients who do not adhere to medical advice and tell their doctors when they have an issue such has breathlessness or weigh themselves regularly.

This information is sent to the relevant group via the Internet Cloud.

The hope is that this will save doctor’s time by received medical information instantly, save patients hospital visits and possibly save a lives.

For more information about the trails email oraine@hftech.org

