Fundraising page started for two-year-old with aggressive cancer

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho Archant

A fundraising page has launched with the hope of saving a two-year-old who has an aggressive form of cancer.

Last year Harry Deeba, from Taverham, was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in the nervous system.

After battling the rare form of cancer for more than a year, a scan later this month will show if the treatment has worked.

But if the cancer returns there is just a one in 10 chance of survival.

Parents Carly Howes, 32, and Ali Deeba, 38, are fundraising to take Harry to New York to take part in a vaccine trial that could prevent it returning.

Miss Howes said: “If a child does relapse it is mainly palliative care which we don’t want to get to. We want to try everything we can to make sure it doesn’t come back.

Partnering with Solving Kids’ Cancer the family hope to raise the £239,000 target.

To donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns.