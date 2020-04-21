Search

Youngsters join forces from different corners of the world to craft against coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:16 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 21 April 2020

Sydnee Grant and Lexi-Rayne Vincent use their craft skills to make items to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Toronto General Hospital. Picture: Grant family/Violet Vincent

Sydnee Grant and Lexi-Rayne Vincent use their craft skills to make items to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Toronto General Hospital. Picture: Grant family/Violet Vincent

Archant

A pair of young friends separated by more than 3,000 miles have joined forces to craft against coronavirus to support their local hospitals.

The girls met on holiday five years ago and have stayed in touch ever since. Picture: Violet VincentThe girls met on holiday five years ago and have stayed in touch ever since. Picture: Violet Vincent

Lexi-Rayne Vincent, from Buxton, is using her love of sewing and crafts to make a range of items for a small donation to a Go Fund Me page.

She is working with her best friend Sydnee Grant, who lives in Toronto, and together they have made dream catchers, bookmarks, face masks and bracelets to sell.

Read more: “Caring” eight year old’s 10k challenge to support mental health trust

The girls met five years ago during a holiday with their families and have stayed in touch ever since.

Lexi-Rayne, now 10, and Sydnee, nine, FaceTime each other every afternoon to overcome the distance and time difference to work on the project together. They have set themselves a £10,000 target.

Sydnee Grant using her sewing machine to create items to sell to raise money for hospitals in Norwich and Toronto. Picture: The Grant familySydnee Grant using her sewing machine to create items to sell to raise money for hospitals in Norwich and Toronto. Picture: The Grant family

Lexi said: “We were just thinking how to help raise money for the NHS. I thought Sydnee and I have a sewing machine and we started by making a mask. We then went for one of our walks and went past somebody’s house they were selling books and we filled up the push chair with books and we cut out the pages and made the bookmarks.”

People can make a donation straight to the page or request an item through their CraftMad Facebook page.

Lexi-Rayne’s mum Violet said: “They are on FaceTime the whole time, just on one long call and never hang up.

“Isolation means nothing to these two girls, they have never allowed the distance between them to get in the way of their friendship.

“These two are not able to get to school but they have put their heads together and decided they can use their skills and do what they enjoy. It has made me so proud.”

All money raised will be split between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Toronto General Hospital.

Visit the Go Fund Me Page here to donate.

If you would like to request an item type in CraftMad on Facebook to find the page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Drive 24