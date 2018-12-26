Search

Freemasons raise more than £2m for air ambulance

26 December, 2018 - 17:34
Stuart Wyle (left) and Stephen Allen (right). Picture: Norfolk Freemasons Provincial Grand Lodge

Stuart Wyle (left) and Stephen Allen (right). Picture: Norfolk Freemasons Provincial Grand Lodge

Archant

More than £2.3m has been given to the East Anglian Air Ambulance during a decade of fundraising from the Freemasons.

In 2007 the Freemasons launched their grant scheme for Air Ambulances and equivalent rescue services across England and Wales.

Since then over £2.3m has been donated with the East Anglian Air Ambulance receiving annual grants on behalf of Norfolk masons.

In presenting this year’s grant Provincial Grand Master, Stephen Allen said: “In a large rural county like Norfolk speedy response by air ambulance and treatment from doctors during sometimes long distance transfer to specialist hospitals is vital for those with serious and life threatening injuries”.

Regional Head of Community Funding, Stuart Wyle said during 2017 there had been over 2,000 helicopter missions of which more than 250 had been night flights.

The average cost of each mission was £3,500.

