Free event for those living with arthritis

Denise Gilden. Photo: Arthritis Action Arthritis Action

A free event for those suffering with arthritis is to be held in Norwich.

The meeting, run by Arthritis Action, comes as a survey revealed people of working age living with the condition had significantly lower levels of life satisfaction compared to the UK average. Some 18.6pc of people in the east of England said they had to give up work due to their arthritis.

Denise Gilden, from Norwich, who has arthritis, said: “There isn’t a magic wand to cure all, it is so important to have a positive determined mind set in making your life as active and interesting as possible, however hard this may be. Change the scene and mood by going out – simple activities like walking even if not far, observing what’s around you can distract you from pain.”

The meeting will be held on October 31, 2pm to 4pm, at the Assembly House, Norwich. Those interested in attending can register by phone 0203 781 7120 or email info@arthritisaction.org.uk