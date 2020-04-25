Search

Four more coronavirus patient deaths at N&N

PUBLISHED: 15:36 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 25 April 2020

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Four more people with coronavirus, including a woman in her 30s, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The latest deaths confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by NHS England included two patients on Friday, one on Thursday and one on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly four patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

“They were a woman in her 30s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 90s who all had underlying conditions. Our thoughts and condolences remain with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Eighty-two patients with the virus have now died at the Colney hospital.

The total number of deaths of people with COVID-19 in Norfolk’s hospitals now stands at 225, with the deaths of a further two patients at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston also confirmed.

MORE: Norwich researchers play part in pneumonia test for coronavirus patients

The two further deaths at the James Paget, which took the tragic toll there to 70, happened on Thursday.

There were no further deaths at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where 73 patients with the virus have died.

The Norfolk deaths were among 711 new deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in England’s hospitals, taking the total to 18,084.

Of the 711 new deaths announced by NHS England, 105 happened on Friday, April 24, 236 on Thursday, April 23 and 66 on Wednesday, April 22.

The figures also showed 235 of the new deaths took place between April 1 and April 21, while the remaining 69 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 11.

MORE: Locals blown away by balloon artist’s creations to raise money for NHS

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 855.

