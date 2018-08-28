1,500 members of staff receive flu jab at Norwich hospital in four days

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH). Picture: Archant Archant © 2018

More than 1,500 members of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) have received flu vaccinations in just four days.

The Trust aims for as many members of staff as possible to benefit from a flu vaccination before Christmas and is providing daily opportunities to have their free flu jab to protect patients, colleagues and families.

So far 20pc of the staff at NNUH have received the jab as part of the Proud to be an NNUH flu fighter campaign.

Hilary Winch, head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing, said: “We are delighted that so many staff have queued up to get their flu vaccination.

“It is really important that all members of staff get their jab – it helps protect them, their families and most importantly the patients in our care.”

The campaign, which started on Monday, October 17, has seen more members of staff vaccinated in the first week compared to last year.