Five relatives from the same family working as carers for same firm

Published: 3:14 PM June 8, 2021

Five members of the same family all work for Cavell Healthcare in Norwich. (From left) Dionne Westward, Charlene Morter, Michelle Morter, Jayjay Horth and Courtney Madders. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A passion for caring has spread across two generations of a Norwich family who help vulnerable and elderly across the city.

Michelle Morter, 47, from Mile Cross Road, her younger sister Charlene Morter, daughter Jay-Jay Horth, 25, daughter-in-law Dionne Westwood, 26, and 20-year-old niece Courtney Madders work as carers for Cavell Healthcare going into people's homes providing emotional and practical support.

The 47-year-old, who calls herself the mother hen of the group, went into care work for a different company nearly eight years ago following 21 years of bringing up her four children.

She was inspired by her sister, Charlene, who was successful in getting a carer role in the same company and the pair were joined by Jay-Jay who pulled out of her dance degree.

Michelle, who joined Cavell Healthcare four years ago, said: "I love my job. I wish I had gone into it earlier. I love putting a smile on people's faces. It makes them happy knowing we are caring for them. They appreciate it.

"I'm happy to give my time. I'm a good talker and enjoy sitting down with the people. Until you do care work you don't realise how rewarding it is."

The family trio were joined at Cavell Healthcare by Courtney two years ago and Dionne this year.

Michelle, who has three sons and one daughter, did a range of jobs after leaving Hellesdon High School age 16 but also looked after her nanny.

She added bringing up a family gave her good experience for care work and loved working with her family.

"We see the same people. If we have any troubles with a client we can help each other," Michelle added.

She has on occasion worked with her relatives and at the start of the lockdown, to make clients feel at ease and safer, she teamed up with her daughter to work with specific clients.

The 47-year-old, who praised the support of Norfolk and Suffolk-based Cavell Healthcare, said the lockdown had inspired people to move into care work.

Gordon Anderson, managing director of Norfolk and Suffolk-based Cavell Healthcare. - Credit: Cavell Healthcare

Gordon Anderson, managing director of Cavell Healthcare, said: "We have got other groups of families working for us but five people is quite an achievement. It is quite unusual. It builds a lot of confidence for our clients. They are good ambassadors for the company."



