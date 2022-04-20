Plans put forward for new care home to transform village further

An artist's impression of the care home which could be coming to Taverham - Credit: Avery

A 70-bed care home could soon be built on vacant land in a village on the edge of the city.

Northampton-based company Avery Healthcare Group are behind the plans for the new facility in Fir Covert Road in Taverham.

The site used to be the location of a garden centre with surrounding buildings including the new Lidl store, Taverham Vets and Wensum Valley Angling.

It comes as developer Scott Properties has submitted outline planning application for up to 1,530 new homes called Marriott’s Park on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road.

If approved, the proposed three-storey care home would add to the transformation of the area which is well connected to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

Taverham district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou said: "The whole area is up for redevelopment as it is empty land.

District councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou - Credit: Contributed

"There had been plans for a pub but that was thrown out because of the state of the economy at the moment."

She added: "The other care homes in Taverham are in a different category. This would be a top-of-the-range one with luxury accommodation."

The application had originally been drawn up before Covid and the cost of living crisis.

Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou believes the application is "up in the air" as more than 10,000 homes in Norfolk could have planning permission delayed due to measures introduced to keep the county’s waterways clean.

The hold-up has been caused by new restrictions affecting the county’s planning systems, following the advice of government body Natural England.

But if it is approved, the care home would be registered with the Care Quality Commission and it has been designed with disabled access throughout every floor.

Two lifts, both within the main entrance, would be installed within the home to serve those living there.

An artist's impression of the new care home facility which would be coming to Taverham - Credit: Avery

There would be a private dining facility, cafes and lounges on all floors.

Spaces for a hairdresser's, a library and a cinema are included in the proposals as well.

Planning papers for the application submitted to Broadland District Council state the care home would create around 70 jobs.

Three to nine vehicular movements are expected every day from the care home.