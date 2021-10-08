Life-changing operation for boy who was rushed to hospital with rare condition

Published: 2:45 PM October 8, 2021

A four-year-old boy is set to undergo a life-changing operation after being diagnosed with a rare and serious blood condition.

Little lad Findlay Clasper, who lives with his parents in Drayton, was rushed to hospital a month ago after he unexpectedly began to feel unwell.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital then sent the youngster to a specialist at King's College Hospital in London for testing.

Findlay, who lives in Glebe Close, was later found to have aplastic anaemia at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

This is a serious condition where the patient's bone marrow and stem cells do not produce enough blood cells.

Findlay Clasper in hospital having been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia - Credit: Contributed

Thankfully a bone marrow transplant match has been found for Findlay in Bristol.

His father Tom, 24, said since his diagnosis his son hasn't been able to go to school or the park.

Mr Clasper said: "It was weird to start with. Findlay was absolutely fine - acting like a normal four-year-old running around with lots of energy.

"Then one day he complained he was not feeling well even though he looked fine. The next day he went yellow and was rushed to hospital.

"He is missing out on the social side of things and is not really able to go to the park or anywhere in general unless it is the hospital. He is missing a lot of people."

Findlay Clasper enjoying the GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculpture trail in Norwich before his diagnosis - Credit: Contributed

Findlay is currently going to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge twice a week for testing ahead of his transplant in Bristol.

Mr Clasper, who lives with his 24-year-old partner and son, said there is a "very strong chance" the operation will resolve the condition.

And more than £1,000 has been raised in a week after a player in Mr Clasper's football team, Aston Walker, 16, set up a Just Giving page.

The teen said he set up the page to give something back to his coach who "helped develop him as a footballer" as well as showing support off the pitch.

Mr Clasper coaches the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) under 18s team, having been supported by the scheme as a youngster himself.

The funds will help with travel and other expenses in Bristol, and Mr Clasper said both him and his partner were overwhelmed by the response.

What is aplastic anaemia?

The condition is a rare and life-threatening blood disorder caused by the bone marrow not functioning properly.

The Aplastic Anaemia Trust says between 100 and 150 people will be diagnosed across the UK every year.

Common symptoms are anaemia caused by a reduction in red blood cells, which leads to fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches and sometimes chest pains.

The word ‘aplastic’ means the body’s inability to create new cells, and the condition is most common for those aged between 10-20 and those over the age of 60. However it can affect anyone.

Mr Clasper is hoping to raise funds for the Aplastic Anaemia Trust with the SYEP by arranging a charity football match later this month.

The charity is currently undertaking research into the condition with the exact occurrence of the disease unknown at this stage.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/findlay-clasper to donate to Findlay's page.