Police warning after three vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 21:36 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 13 August 2020

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Costwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Costwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Emergency services attending the scene of a three vehicle collision on the outskirts of Norwich have issued a warning after a motorist escaped with a slight injury.

The incident happened on the B1150 at Crostwick on Thursday evening and involved a lorry, minibus and car.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a motorist suffered a slight injury.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team issued a reminder to drivers to be aware of the fatal four an initiative highlighting the potentially deadly offences of speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

In a tweet, showing a picture of one of the vehicles involved, the team wrote: “We bang on about the importance of the #fatal4 and concentrating completely at the task in hand.

“This collision could have had fatal consequences had there been other occupants in the vehicle.

“And yes! The damage is as a result of the collision and not emergency services.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent three fire engines from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston to the scene at 5.14pm.

The spokesman said crews made sure the scene and vehicles were safe.

