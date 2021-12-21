News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Family's five-generational Christmas in tatters after testing positive

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:30 AM December 21, 2021
Scott Pizey and Jasmine Jade will be spending their Christmas in isolation

Scott Pizey and Jasmine Jade will be spending their Christmas in isolation due to positive Covid tests within their household. - Credit: Scott Pizey

A Norwich family which was hoping to see five generations come together for the first time in years have had their hopes dashed after catching Covid. 

The Jades had been planning on a large get together on Boxing day but two members of their family have since tested positive. 

Scott Pizey, 29, and Jasmine Jade, 35, from Hellesdon had planned to host Jasmine's grandmother Maureen Chapman, her mother, Jenifer Turner, their children Byron Taylor and his partner Ashleigh Corby and their new grandchild, three-month-old Sienna. 

Jasmines grandmother was excited to meet her fifth generation grandchild. 

Jasmine's grandmother, Maureen, was excited to meet her great, great grandchild. - Credit: Jasmine Jade

But those dreams have now been scrapped.

Scott said: “The newest member of our family, Sienna, is yet to meet her great, great grandmother, so it was really important to us to try and be together.”  

Jasmine said: "My grandma, Maureen, has dementia so we were really holding on to making it a special Christmas for us all." 

Scott added: “We were so excited about bringing together five generations of the family - we know that not every family are lucky enough to have that opportunity and it's so rare.

“And because of that we’ve invested in so many gifts for everyone because we were certain it was going to be incredible finally being able to mix three households, unlike last year. 

Byron, Ella, Lewis and Emily were looking forward to spending Boxing Day with their nan and great grandmother. 

Scott and Jasmine's children Lewis, Byron, Ella and Emily. - Credit: Jasmine Jade

“We were all free from Covid so our Christmas spirits were running high. We had been singing along so happily to Christmas music as the big day approaches.” 

Now, with four sleeps until Father Christmas comes down the chimney, Scott and Jasmine feel like they’ve been “climbing a mountain and fallen to the bottom” because of the positive tests in their household. 

Scott said: “How exciting would it have been to see your kids, their kids, your partner, her mum and her mum's mum, all together during the festive season? 

Jenifer was excited to have everyone under one roof, compared to last year when households only had the one day to mix. 

Jenifer was excited to have everyone under one roof, compared to last year when households only had the one day to mix. - Credit: Jasmine Jade

“We are absolutely gutted but we won’t let it get us down.  

“We just have to brave it.” 

Scott and Jasmine are going to do what they can with what they have - and are thankful the children have lots of presents.  

Scott and Jasmines son, Byron was excited to show off his daughter sienna to his family. 

Scott and Jasmine's son, Byron, was excited to show off his daughter Sienna to his family. - Credit: Jasmine Jade

Scott added: “We’ve got to do what we need to do to keep everyone safe.” 

