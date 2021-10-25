Fairytale ending for Naomi after infertility warning aged 16

Published: 2:45 PM October 25, 2021

Naomi White with her son Enzo and new husband Liam - Credit: The White family

A mum who was told as a teenager she may never have children has shared a message of hope to others going through the same struggle.

Naomi White was told aged just 16 that medical complications after having her appendix removed may have left her infertile - or with life-threatening risks if she did conceive.

But when the 30-year-old tied the knot with husband Liam this weekend their 18-month-old son Enzo served as page boy.

The White family, Naomi, Liam and Enzo - Credit: The White Family

On the day she was due to sit her GCSEs Naomi woke up with stomach pains which turned out to be an inflamed appendix.

However complications afterward surgery saw her suffer a blood infection, leading to her spending some six weeks in hospital and developing sepsis.

And because of these complications she was given the devastating news that she may never be able to have children.

Mrs White said: "The doctors were honest with my parents and said it was possible that I might not be able to have children.

"It was too much for me to take in at the time."

Enzo White, who was born thanks to IVF treatment from Bourn Hall Clinic - Credit: The White Family

In the years that followed, with many of her friends having children, she investigated the impact and discovered she had a blocked fallopian tube - leaving her at increased risk of either miscarriage or a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

When she was 25 she met her now husband and immediately knew she wanted to start a family with him - but shared her fears.

She said: "I knew from the start that if I met someone special and we wanted to settle down that I would have to explain I might not be able to have children. Thankfully he was really understanding."

The pair spent 18 months trying to conceive naturally but after having no joy they were referred to Wymondham-based Bourn Hall Clinic for NHS-funded IVF treatment.

Liam and Naomi White on their wedding day with their son Enzo - Credit: The White Family

And to their delight, they were lucky enough to succeed at the first attempt and on January 2, 2020, two weeks late, Enzo was born.

And their family fairytale was complete over the weekend, when the pair tied the knot.

"What I would say to anyone struggling with infertility is to try and stay positive and hopefully you will get the result you need," she added.

Centre celebrates milestone

Mrs White's story is far from the only success story for the fertility clinic.

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic was set up more than a decade ago and has helped more than 8,000 families welcome children into the world.

And last week, its centre in Wymondham celebrated a milestone of its own, holding a celebration to mark the birth of its 1,000th child.

The clinic has six centres across East Anglia, including its Wymondham base and another in King's Lynn.

Mrs White added: "Bourn Hall was amazing throughout our treatment. They gave us the best gift of all, the gift of life, and we felt supported all the way.”







