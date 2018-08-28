Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

The daughter of an ex-footballer who died in a Norwich hospital today blamed the care he received there for his death, an inquest heard this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pictures showing unexplained injuries to Frank Lockey, who died in the Julian Hospital in Norwich. Photo: IAN BURT Pictures showing unexplained injuries to Frank Lockey, who died in the Julian Hospital in Norwich. Photo: IAN BURT

Tina Lockey, 49, represented herself at an inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court into the death of her father, Thomas Francis Lockey, known as Frank, after she said she had been denied legal aid.

Miss Lockey, from Dereham, said: “I honestly believe my dad would still be alive today if it wasn’t for the level of care he received at Hamilton Court.

“In my opinion, over a significant period of time my dad was neglected by the care there in the last few months of his life when he was at his most vulnerable.”

Mr Lockey died on August 24, 2017, at Hamilton Court, Julian Hospital, in Norwich. He was found unresponsive in a chair.

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

The 85-year-old suffered from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The former Liverpool FC player was admitted to Julian Hospital six months earlier, on February 2, 2017. He was initially admitted onto Beech Ward and later transferred to Reed Ward.

Miss Lockey told the inquest she had serious concerns about the care her father received while he was a patient, including the level of observation from staff and unexplained injuries such as cuts and bruises.

A post-mortem found the cause of Mr Lockey’s death was ischemic heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

Dr Hugo de Waal, consultant psychiatrist at the Julian Hospital, who specialises in old age, said he had no concerns that any of Mr Lockey’s injuries were caused by anything other than falls due to his Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s or day-to-day restraint by hospital staff.

Dr de Waal said: “In the daily and weekly reports on the bruises there was no one point where I did not think these bruises and cuts were not unfortunate bits of damage incurred due to falls.”

He said: “We know what that damage looks like. I had no cause for concern during Mr Lockey’s stay with us. The bruising can be dramatic and people of a certain age can bruise quite easily. It can be distressing when you see it.”

However, he added: “The distinction between bruises that are a direct result of malignant force being used against you or the direct result of day to day falls can be difficult to distinguish.”

In response to Miss Lockey’s concern over staff not observing her father frequently enough, Dr de Waal said: “Nursing staff are under instruction not to disturb families when they are visiting to allow them some privacy.

“We were perhaps not clear enough about that. That’s why Mr Lockey was not observed when the family were there.”

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard live evidence from Dr de Waal and a statement read by Miss Lockey.

Dawn Collins, deputy chief nurse at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), which operates Julian Hospital, and others, are yet to give evidence.

A conclusion is expected this afternoon.