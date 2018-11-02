Search

Employers invited to learn how to help staff cope with mental health

02 November, 2018 - 18:00
Employers are being invited to help their staff cope with mental health. Picture: Getty

Employers from across Norfolk and Suffolk are being encouraged to help staff look after their mental health and wellbeing.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s Wellbeing Services are offering ‘Wellbeing in the Workplace’ sessions to help employers support staff to cope with mental health such as stress, anxiety and low mood.

Delivered in the workplace it aims to teach techniques to build resilience so that people can better manage stress in times of difficulty.

Angela Norton, psychological wellbeing practitioner with Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney, said: “Latest research by mental health charity Mind suggests that about half of all employees are affected by poor mental health.

“However, many of those who experience stress, anxiety or low mood have not talked to their employer about it.”

During the workshops staff learn to identify the signs and symptoms of stress before looking at strategies to cope.

To find out more, visit www.wellbeingnands.co.uk.

