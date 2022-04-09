More than 100 Easter eggs collected for NNUH chemo patients

More than 100 Easter eggs have been collected for chemotherapy patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by Peppermint Dental Care - Credit: Peppermint Dental Care

A dental practice is working to lift the spirits of cancer patients with an Easter egg appeal.

More than 100 chocolate eggs have been collected for chemotherapy patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Peppermint Dental Care - of Norwich Road, Wymondham - accumulated the staggering amount of donations by reaching out to patients as well as people and businesses in the community.

The appeal, which the practice said is very close to their hearts, aims to spread a little positivity and make the stints in hospital brighter for those receiving treatment.

Roughly 70 patients visit NNUH for chemotherapy each day.

Peppermint Dental Care thanked their "wonderful patients" who have donated to the cause, which is close to their hearts.

Peppermint Dental will be accepting Easter egg donations at reception until 1pm on Monday, April 11 before delivering donations to the hospital later on that day.