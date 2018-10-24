Search

More people die early in Norfolk from car crashes and drug misuse compared to national average

24 October, 2018 - 23:30
The University of East Anglia.

Archant

An interactive map created by researchers in Norwich shows that more people in Norfolk die in road accidents and from drug use compared to the national average.

The data, which is due to be published in medical journal The Lancet, 177 people in every 100,000 are killed in road accidents and 159 in 100,000 die of drug misuse.

The map, created by researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), shows that the top five causes of premature death in Norfolk are heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, self-harm, and dementia.

But deaths related to lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia are lower than the national average.

Researchers at the UEA say that the findings show more must be done by businesses to promote healthier lifestyles.

Lead researcher from the UEA, professor Nick Steel, said: “In many cases, the causes of ill health and the behaviours that cause it lie outside the control of health services.

“Our results argue for policies and programmes that deter the food industry from a business model based on cheap calories, that promote and sustain healthy built and natural environments, that help people stop smoking, and that encourage a healthy drinking culture.”

Prof Steel added: “The same level of attention that has previously been given to the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer now needs to be directed at other major causes of mortality such as liver disease and dementia, and associated risk factors including unhealthy diets, alcohol, air pollution and drug misuse.

“The worsening trend in mortality for some cancers is a concern, especially given evidence that survival from some common cancers in the UK is worse than in other European countries.”

Since 2010, the rate of premature deaths linked to major risk factors has slowed, apart from alcohol which has remained roughly unchanged since 2000. Heart disease has remained the top killer.

To view the UEA map go to www.uea.ac.uk/about/media-room/years-lost-map

