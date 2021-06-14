New Covid testing site opens near Norwich
- Credit: Simon Finlay
A temporary asymptomatic Covid-19 testing centre has opened in Thorpe St Andrew.
The town on the outskirts of Norwich has been announced as the latest testing site in Broadland.
It opens to residents who do not have symptoms from today (Monday, June 14) and will remain in place for the next two weeks.
The testing site, at the Dussindale Community Centre in Pound Lane, will be open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday until June 25.
People can book a time slot on the Norfolk County Council website, though no appointment is required.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change in sense of taste or smell – should not visit the new testing centre.
Instead, they should book a test via the NHS website or by calling 119.
