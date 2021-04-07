First look of N&N's breast cancer unit waiting area

Published: 6:15 AM April 7, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Charities is raising £800,000 for a one stop breast cancer unit at the hospital. - Credit: NNUH

An £800,000 campaign to create a one stop breast cancer unit at the city's hospital has shared the first images of its new reception and waiting area.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital charity is now more than halfway towards its total, raising £450,000 for the Boudicca Appeal to provide patients with all the necessary treatment in one appointment.

The current breast cancer unit handles all referrals of suspected breast cancer from GPs – a number which has almost doubled in recent years.

The next part of the work is the unit's counselling rooms for patients.

Dr Arne Juette, consultant radiologist and director of breast screening at NNUH, said: “The next stage of the breast cancer unit will see us invest in enhancing the environment for patients and staff at the unit. Having all these improvements to the expanded breast unit will give patients a more holistic experience in a soothing environment.

The unit will have rooms designed for individual patient use, quiet rooms for privacy and dignity. Extra space will allow for continued improvements to the support we offer patients.”

To support the appeal visit: https://nnuh.enthuse.com/cf/boudicca-appeal