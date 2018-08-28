Search

Specialist 56-bed dementia care home could be built near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:07 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:17 21 October 2018

Plans have been submitted to Broadland Council. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans have been submitted to Broadland Council. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

warrengoldswain

A new dementia-friendly 56-bed nursing home could open near Norwich if plans submitted to Broadland Council are approved.

The plans for the nursing home in Drayton. Picture: LSI ArchitectsThe plans for the nursing home in Drayton. Picture: LSI Architects

The plans for Hill Lane, Drayton, by Lester Broome and Total Care would see the current house on the site knocked down and a three-storey care home and a two-storey annexe built.

The main building will house 44 beds with a lift and the annexe will be able to hold 12 beds. A carpark will be laid with space for 21 cars.

The application says that the home has been planned alongside dementia charities and health care professionals to make it a specialist dementia unit.

It says: “The proposed facility will comprise ‘households’. Each household, in addition to the care staff, will have a therapeutic case worker delivering unique and appropriate care.

MP, Norman Lamb with Hugh Harding using the new interactive table at dementia friendly home Hickling House with resident Bruce Hogett. Picture: Nick ButcherMP, Norman Lamb with Hugh Harding using the new interactive table at dementia friendly home Hickling House with resident Bruce Hogett. Picture: Nick Butcher

“The household environment encourages the clients/patients to continue with everyday life. They will participate in daily activities working in a stimulating environment, the staff will encourage a feeling of self-worth.

“The development would provide a well-considered sympathetic, high quality design with appropriate use of materials including significant improvements to landscaping and increased screen-planting.”

If built the home will not take in all the residents at once. Instead it plans to take in three patients per month over an 18 month period to “ensure appropriate care can be delivered”.

The nursing home would employ 10 full-time staff and five part time staff.

The document says: “The care home will clearly serve the surrounding local area including Drayton, extending into Norwich’s north west urban area and surrounding villages such as Horsford, Horsham, Taverham, Felthorpe, Costessey.

“In light of the identified need for dementia care within the plan area and the recognition of this at both national and local policy levels it is considered that the principle of a specialist dementia care facility at the proposed site is acceptable.”

The site will offer education to family members and carers while also supplying home care for patients who are more independent.

In England about 676,000 people have dementia, according to the NHS. It is estimated that one in three people will care fore someone with dementia.

