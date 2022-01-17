Disabled woman loses nearly 10st in four years after car crash

Dawnie Temple lost nearly 10 stone after signing up to Poringland Slimming World - Credit: Contributed

A car crash and losing a loved one to a brain tumour created the perfect storm for a disabled woman to "comfort eat" her way to obesity.

But in 2017 Dawnie Temple decided to change her life for the better - and is now completely unrecognisable to the person she once was.

The 43-year-old has dropped seven dress sizes after a change in diet helped her transform her appearance from 19-and-a-half stone to 10 stone.

Ms Temple said she ditched the takeaways, crisps and sweet treats as well as walking around her large garden in Loddon on her crutches eight to 10 times a day.

The mum-of-two still has crutches as a result of a car crash in Poringland, where she lived at the time, in 2012.

Dawnie Temple pictured before she lost weight - Credit: Contributed

Another driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into her as she dropped her partner off to work.

Ms Temple said: "I feel a lot better for losing so much weight.

"But my mobility is still very limited because my spine basically touches the surrounding nerves which happened during the crash.

"I am on medication that has now gone down considerably as well. I was on about 14 tablets a day to now being down to just the one."

Before joining the Poringland Slimming World group Ms Temple felt she had no purpose in life.

Dawnie Temple walks around her large garden eight to 10 times a day on her crutches - Credit: Contributed

The loss of her mum at the age of 50 in 2006 after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour also had a big impact on Ms Temple's wellbeing.

She said: "I have always been one for comfort eating and that really hit me hard. The car accident also meant I was going through a rough time.

"I used to binge eat all the wrong foods but after Slimming World I now love food more as I have everything made from scratch.

"My outlook has been completely changed."

Ms Temple described her partner Mark Temple as her "rock".

She was married to Mark's brother for 10 years before they divorced.

She said: "He was not very happy about it but you can't help who you fall in love with.

"I didn't even know he had a brother until the day of my wedding. It was a strange situation."