Search

Advanced search

Critical care patients to get extra psychological help

PUBLISHED: 13:36 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 12 August 2020

Extra psychological help is being provided to critical care patients in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Extra psychological help is being provided to critical care patients in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Critical care patients being treated in hospital will be able to access extra psychological help.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will provide specialist support to patients at risk of developing mental health problems and their families and carers in the wake of the pandemic.

A project has been launched by the hospital’s critical care complex and mental health liaison service, which has two clinical psychologists working in the critical care unit.

Dr John Davies, clinical liaison psychologist for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), said: “Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic alerted us to the psychological needs of patients admitted to critical care, it is important to recognise that a substantial body of evidence attests to the impact of critical illness on an individual’s mental health.

“Our aim is to work in partnership with our colleagues to optimise patients’ recovery through a holistic approach that acknowledges both the mind and the body.

“This new project is helping us to provide care to patients who might not necessarily come to the attention of mental health services.

You may also want to watch:

“For us it’s also very important to have a presence on the ward so that colleagues can always approach us if they have any concerns regarding their mental health.”

The hospital has released a video of its critical care complex on the support required to rehabilitate patients who are treated for a critical illness and support them through their time in the unit as part of their recovery.

Deborah Easby, critical care consultant, said: “Despite all the machines and technology we have to help patients recovering from critical illness, as a team we always keep in the mind that we are looking after a person first and foremost as well as their family and friends.

“That is why we place equal importance on the psychological wellbeing of patients as part of their recovery process.”

First Response, a 24/7 service for people in Norfolk and Suffolk requiring mental health care, advice and support, run by NSFT, is available on 0808 196 3494.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Most Read

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City outline plans for supporters return to Carrow Road

Norwich City could return to stadiums as early as September if the club's application to host test events gets approved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN/Archant

Lockdown sees UEA campus used to train 80 new police officers

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey with a group of new officer recruits. Picture: UEA

Critical care patients to get extra psychological help

Extra psychological help is being provided to critical care patients in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Work starts on £13.5m revamp which will transform visits to Norwich Castle

Morgan Sindall Construction, Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council and the Norfolk Museums Service get together as construction work begins on the medieval Norwich Castle Keep to turn it back into a royal palace. From left, Alan Waters, leader city council; Margaret Dewsbury, county council member for communities and partnerships; Hannah Jackson, project manager Museums Service; Peter Whitmore, regional managing director, Morgan Sindall; Matt Bidewell, senior project manager Morgan Sindall; and Robin Hanley, assistant head Museums Service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a wonderful journey’: Owners of Norwich’s Vanilla fashion store start closing down sale early

Anita Vadhir, left, who is passing the business Vanilla onto co director Louise Lace, right, who will be relaunching it online. Pic: Vanilla