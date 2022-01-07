Vaccine nurses flying high after receiving signed Canaries shirt

Norwich City Football Club gifted a signed shirt to vaccination staff at Norwich Community Hospital to thank them for their hard work - Credit: Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

NHS staff providing vital vaccines have been boosted by the gift of a signed Canaries shirt in appreciation for their hard work.

The club's donation was handed to staff at the Norwich Community Hospital, part of a team which vaccinated a number of players back in December.

Keep up the great work, guys! 👊 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 6, 2022

Carolyn Fowler, executive director of nursing and quality at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, said: “We’re delighted to receive the signed shirt from Norwich City Football Club thanking our wonderful vaccination team for their work - it will have pride of place in our Norwich Community Hospital vaccination clinic.

"Many of our staff are big Norwich City fans and were really excited to meet and vaccinate some of the team a couple of weeks ago.

"This is a lovely commemorative gesture in recognition of their role in this momentous NHS vaccination programme. It will definitely give our staff a boost."

To book a booster appointment, visit apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn.











