NHS workers receive Easter egg donation from businesses

PUBLISHED: 08:26 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 02 April 2020

The donation of Easter eggs which were given to NHS staff and private nurses on the Queen' Hills estate in Norwich. Picture: Gary Blundell

The donation of Easter eggs which were given to NHS staff and private nurses on the Queen' Hills estate in Norwich. Picture: Gary Blundell

Gary Blundell

NHS workers on a large estate received a free Easter egg as a thank you from a community support group.

The newly-formed Queen’s Hills Coronavirus Community Covid-19 Mutual Aid group donated the sweet treats to 300 people in the Costessey community on the edge of Norwich.

All the eggs were provided to the newly-formed group by Wilko in Norwich and Debenhams in Bury St Edmunds.

Group member Gary Blundell, 44, from Kestrel Avenue, said: “I think this shows that during such a stressful time we can all pull together and bring a glimmer of sunshine to peoples lives.”

MORE: Community volunteers drop off donated supermarket food to self-isolating households



As well as NHS staff, private nurses also received an Easter egg.

The new community group, made up of residents from the estate, will go out and buy items needed by people who are self-isolating and deliver them.

To contact the group call 0800 2545313 or use the group’s Facebook page.

