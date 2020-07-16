Search

Coronavirus rate drops in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:21 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 16 July 2020

The drive through Coronavirus testing facility, now open for NHS staff and keyworkers at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The drive through Coronavirus testing facility, now open for NHS staff and keyworkers at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich has seen a fall in new coronavirus cases, according to new figures.

The rolling rate, based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people, for the past seven days up to July 12 is calculated on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

Rates in areas across East Anglia remain low compared to other local authorities across England.

In Norwich there was a drop from 2.1 to 1.4.

MORE: Stockpile of masks and PPE to help Norfolk combat coronavirus this winter

There has been a small jump in the number of new cases of coronavirus in five other areas of the region.

The highest rise in East Anglia was in West Suffolk where the rate has jumped from 0.6 to 5.6.

Other areas where there has been in a rate increase are East Cambridgeshire (0 to 3.4), Mid Suffolk (0 to 2.9), South Norfolk (0.7 to 2.2), Breckland (0 to 1.4), and Broadland (0.8 to 1.5).

Across other areas in the eastern region rates have remained the same in Fenland at 5.9, North Norfolk at 1.0, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk at 0.7.

The rate in Babergh and Great Yarmouth stayed at 0 over seven days.

As a comparison with figures across the country, in Pendle, Lancashire, the rate has gone up from 14.2 to 74.4, and 68 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 12.

There has also been a notable rise in Peterborough, where the rate has increased from 18.9 to 30.3, with 61 new cases.

In Leicester, where there is still a lockdown, the rate has dropped from 127.2 to 104.4. It was 143.6 in the seven days to June 28.

MORE: Manager removed from coronavirus testing site after racism complaint

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

*Blackburn with Darwen (up from 29.5 to 48.3, with 72 new cases).

*Herefordshire (up from 2.1 to 37.0, with 71 new cases recorded, linked to an outbreak on a farm near Worcester).

*Braintree (up from 3.3 to 22.4, with 34 new cases).

