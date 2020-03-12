Video

Family hoping dream Disneyland Paris trip can go-ahead for terminally-ill boy despite coronavirus outbreak

Sonny Pope-Saunders, six, who has been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma - an aggressive and cancerous brain tumour. Picure: Courtesy of the Pope-Saunders family Courtesy of the Pope-Saunders family

The family of a six-year-old boy who has a terminal brain tumour are hoping a dream Disneyland holiday for the youngster can go-ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Sonny Pope-Saunders, from Jex Road in Norwich, was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma one day after his parents took him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in February because of concerns over his balance and slurred speech.

He is currently receiving radiotherapy at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and his parents were told he would have a possible 10 months to live with the treatment, according to his auntie Charlotte Sim.

Mrs Sim, 29, from Dixon Road in Sprowston, a product consultant for Aviva, set-up an online fundraiser so the youngster could go on a enjoy a four-day trip to Disneyland Paris in April with his mother, father, 10-year-old sister and seven-year-old brother.

Around £10,000 is needed for the trip, booked for April 22, and around £9,500 has been raised so far, according to Mrs Sim.

She said: 'We are going to wait and see what happens. The main concern is about the trip getting cancelled and Sonny not being able to enjoy it.'

Mrs Sim, who also works one day a week at the Marlborough Arms on Spencer Street, Norwich, added that if the trip did not happen the six-year-old would struggle to travel to Disneyland at a later date.

She added that the family would look at another holiday option if the Paris experience did not happen.

Some of the money raised through the online fundraiser will pay for a trip to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London where the Harry Potter films were made and Legoland in Windsor which are two of Sonny's main passions.

The youngster also loves boxer Anthony Joshua and music by Liam Gallagher and Elton John.

Mrs Sim said the support from people in terms of fundraising had been amazing and her nephew had even received a video message from professional boxer Tyson Fury through Facebook.

A pub quiz for the fundraiser is happening on March 31 at The Marlborough and Mrs Sim is appealing for raffle prizes including family experiences and days out.

To donate call Mrs Sim on 07828136985 or email charlottemoore1990@yahoo.co.uk and visit https://bit.ly/2HLWaXt