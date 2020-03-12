Search

Advanced search

Urgent action to protect city's homeless from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:29 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 12 March 2020

Norwich's homeless community is being given extra care amid the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Getty images

Norwich's homeless community is being given extra care amid the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Getty images

© Getty Images

Charity staff are taking urgent action to protect vulnerable homeless people from the threat of coronavirus.

St Martins in Norwich has increased infection control among the community, including handing out hand sanitiser and tissues - and conducting temperature tests to monitor people's health.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins, said many of the people who were homeless fell into the 'vulnerable' category because of underlying health issues.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's charity. Picture: St Martin'sDr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's charity. Picture: St Martin's

She said: 'We have got a lot of plans in place. We are treating the situation very seriously. We are majoring on prevention and containment.

'The people we support are vulnerable as many have underlying health conditions. We are being calm and reassuring and doing everything we can to support them.'

MORE: East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

St Martins looks after 150 people at any one time in its different accommodation units, ranging from hostels, residential homes, sheltered housing and community homes.

It also cares for people living on the streets, who are not in accommodation, through the Pathways team which is led by St Martins and supported by six other organisations.

The team does daily checks on the city's rough sleepers and is checking their health and giving out hand sanitiser.

Dr Sheldon said St Martins was following guidelines from Homeless Link, which represents homeless organisations.

She said: 'We are making sure we are increasing infection control. We know that handwashing is the most effective method. As an organisation we have stopped any unnecessary work-related travel. As the risk rate ramps up nationally we are doing temperature tests.'

MORE: Plea from 'at risk' groups over coronavirus spread

The charity chief said that people being cared for in its accommodation were being provided with a hand sanitiser, tissues and antibacterial soap.

Cleaning is being ramped up at its various bases, supplies are being sought, and staff are being encouraged to regularly wash their hands and self-isolate if needed.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: 'All councils are waiting for Public Health England's guidance for rough sleepers specifically relating to coronavirus.'

The average life expectancy of a man and woman living on the street is 47 and 43, according to Dr Sheldon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

See inside former MJB hotel following £1.5m transformation to new housing scheme

Ben James has developed a fromer MJB hotel on Unthank road into luxury shared accomodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Urgent action to protect city’s homeless from coronavirus

Norwich's homeless community is being given extra care amid the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Getty images

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Arts Centre launch their Get the Toilets Done campaign

Norwich Arts Centre have launched their Get the Toilets Done campaign. Picture: Liam Clark

Norwich City expect Saints clash to go ahead but issue advice amid coronavirus concerns

Norwich City are scheduled to host Southampton at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: Paul Harding/PA Wire
Drive 24