Search

Advanced search

No new coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:03 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 12 June 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Archant © 2018

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for the third day running.

The latest announcement means no new patients have died after testing positive for the virus at any of Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

To date there have been no new reports at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn since May 30 and there have been no deaths reported at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for nine days.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 123 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

Across the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,481 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 202 from 41,279 the day before.

You may also want to watch:

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 193,253 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,541 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,434,713 tests have been carried out and 292,950 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Street food fair launching in car park of Norwich pub

A new weekly street food fair is launching in Norwich this weekend and one of the vendors is Squilla & Squidge who sell vegetarian and vegan pittas and salad boxes, pictured is owner Priscilla White Picture: Supplied by ClearCompany

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Street food fair launching in car park of Norwich pub

A new weekly street food fair is launching in Norwich this weekend and one of the vendors is Squilla & Squidge who sell vegetarian and vegan pittas and salad boxes, pictured is owner Priscilla White Picture: Supplied by ClearCompany

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Councillor wants Nelson ward renamed after ‘truly great Norwich person’

The Lord Nelson statue, in Cathedral Close, Norwich. Photo: Talking Statues

Premier Inn and police want 3m fence to stop butane-addicted beggar

The Premier Inn in Prince Of Wales Road wants a security fence to stop anti-social behaviour, including a persistent beggar. Pic: Angela Sharpe

Canaries players will have names replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on shirts

Norwich City players are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter campaign Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Theatre and gig bosses reveal plans to reopen region’s entertainment venues

From top to bottom, left to right: Rick Lennox, music manager at Epic Studios, EDP entertainment editor Louisa Baldwin, Debbie Thompson, director of Sheringham’s Little Theatre, Bungay-based performer and poet Luke Wright, EDP and Norwich Evening News Editor David Powles, Stephen Crocker, chief executive of the Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse, Brian Hallard, director at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre, Anna Mudeka, musician and festival organiser, and Paul Ingleby, promoter at VMS Live and the UEA LCR. Photo: Zoom
Drive 24