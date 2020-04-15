Coronavirus: N&N reports two new deaths

Two more people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The total number of fatalities at the hospital now stands at 49, a higher total than both the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

New figures show that 133 people have now died in Norfolk hospitals with 43 deaths reported so far at the JPUH and a further 41 at the QEH.

Of the two new fatalities confirmed at the NNUH, one died on Monday, April 13, while the other died the day after.

Also confirmed on Wednesday were five new deaths at the JPUH – one died on April 11 while the other four all died on April 13.

The QEH in King’s Lynn reported no new deaths on Wednesday.

In Suffolk, 135 patients have died at hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, while a further 17 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England has announced 651 new deaths of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 11,656.

Of the new deaths announced today, 113 occurred on April 14, 277 occurred on April 13 and 103 occurred on April 12

151 of the deaths took place between April 1 and April 11, and the remaining seven deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 23.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day – 771.

As of 9am on Wednesday, there have been 98,476 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK – a rise of 4,605 on the previous 24-hour reporting period.

The total death toll for the UK stands at 12,868, up 761 on the day before.

A total of 313,769 people have been tested.

