Search

Advanced search

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:15 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 11 August 2020

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Norwich has seen three reported cases of coronavirus, new figures have revealed.

In the latest seven-day rolling average from July 31 to August 7, Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk reported a rise, as 33 cases were reported across the county.

Norwich’s figure is the same as in the previous week, with three cases recorded up to August 7 and three up to July 31 - the equivalent of 2.1 cases per 100,000 people.

More: Norfolk hospitals go more than a month without new coronavirus deaths

In comparison with the rest of England, Pendle in Lancashire has the highest infection rate in the country, jumping from 44.5 cases in the seven days to July 31 to 96.6 in the seven days to August 7 - showing the region’s infection rate remains low.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, said NHS data showed a “clear connection” between cases, linked through family and social contact.

Broadland was the next highest area with eight new cases, up from two the previous week, increasing its infection rate to 6.1 per 100,000 people.

More: Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

South Norfolk was the final area to see an increase, rising from one case to two.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Breckland saw cases fall to two after reporting four and five cases respectively the previous week.

The number of new cases remained the same in North Norfolk, with one.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The local list in full. From left to right it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31.

Great Yarmouth 15.1 (15), 1.0 (1)

Babergh 6.5 (6), 1.1 (1)

Broadland 6.1 (8), 1.5 (2)

West Suffolk 3.9 (7), 1.7 (3)

Ipswich 3.7 (5), 4.4 (6)

Mid Suffolk 2.9 (3), 1.0 (1)

Norwich 2.1 (3), 2.1 (3)

Breckland 1.4 (2), 3.6 (5)

South Norfolk 1.4 (2), 0.7 (1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 (2), 2.6 (4)

Fenland 1.0 (1), 6.9 (7)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

East Suffolk 0.4 (1), 3.2 (8).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Teenage cyclist seriously injured in crash with car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Drayton High Road on Saturday. Picture; Google Maps

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Street food market with cocktails and craft beer launching in Norwich

Junkyard Market will run for seven weekends in the car park at St Mary's Works in Norwich Picture: AfterDark Promotions/Getty Images

Teenage cyclist seriously injured in crash with car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Drayton High Road on Saturday. Picture; Google Maps

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Three more coronavirus cases in Norwich

Norwich City Centre July 2020 Gentleman's Walk Norwich Market Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich homes could see cloudy or ‘white’ water

Some people living in Norwich and Blickling may have experienced cloudy water coming from their taps on Tuesday morning. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man, 85, slept with sword under bed after carer stole his gold

Steven Tizzard, of Primrose Road, Norwich, admitted stealing gold from an elderly man Photo: Google Street View

City report card: From the Lord Mayor to Mr Irreplaceable

Kenny McLean has emerged as a key figure for Daniel Farke in Norwich City's midfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Attempted arson attack on house while people were inside

A person on a push bike attempted to set fire to a house in Stevenson Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Archant