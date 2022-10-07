MP writes to hospital over car park charge complaints

Norwich North MP and secretary of state for work and pensions Chloe Smith has written a letter questioning hospital car park charging rules in response to concerns raised by staff.

Nurses at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) have questioned why they have to pay up to £12 a day to park at their place of work during a cost of living crisis.

A handful of desperate medics were stuck at the security barrier at the hospital car park on Tuesday, October 27 as security stopped staff trying to leave without paying.

The hospital has said it is currently reviewing its travel plan to maximise the number of parking spaces on site.

But now Chloe Smith (Cons) has raised a query with the hospital in response to the concerns of nurses who say reception staff at the hospital do not get charged as much for parking as they do.

Ms Smith said: "I was concerned to hear from a constituent about staff seeming to be treated unequally.

"So I’ve written to the hospital to seek an explanation and emphasise the support that hardworking clinical staff need to be able to do their job for all of us.”

There are a total of 850 parking spaces for patients and visitors at the NNUH.

The hospital's website states parking cannot be guaranteed at peak times.

All stays under 30 minutes are free but parking in the hospital for eight to 24 hours costs £12.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: “We are currently reviewing our travel plan to ensure that in addition to the free parking already provided to staff at night and weekends, we maximise use of the finite number of spaces we have on site and that those spaces are allocated fairly.

“We continue to run a free park and ride service for staff from Costessey and we are exploring plans for an additional park and ride service from Thickthorn with the county council and bus providers."

Parking charges were temporarily suspended at the hospital during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.