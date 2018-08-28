Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson and City midfielder Cedric Anselin to host night on mental health

PUBLISHED: 08:42 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 12 November 2018

Charlie Hodson who is part of the team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Charlie Hodson who is part of the team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An event aimed at enabling people to open up about mental health is set to take place this week.

The team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; Charlie Hodson, chef; Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer; and Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; Charlie Hodson, chef; Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer; and Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On Wednesday, November 14 The Gin Temple, Norwich, will be hosting Wellbeing, Nature and A Little Conversation.

The event has been created by Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson, who has struggled with mental health.

Teaming up with Redwell Brewing, the night moves away from the idea of talking directly on mental health and celebrates the fact of socialising with a relaxed atmosphere.

There will be burger making lessons from Coxfords Butchers and bulb planting from gardening presenter and writer Ellen Mary.

READ MORE: Wellbeing night hopes to open discussions on mental health

Former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin will be sharing experience with mental health.

Mr Hodson said: “Everybody is different. Their anxiety and depression is different. So why not have a night where anyone can come freely, get together and talk.”

Talks begin at 7pm with activities until 9pm. No tickets required.

Dates and timings

Wednesday, November 14 2018

Wednesday, December 12 2018

Wednesday. January 16 2019

Wednesday, January 13 2019

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Video Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drugs, drink and children going missing - what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide