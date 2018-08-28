Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson and City midfielder Cedric Anselin to host night on mental health
PUBLISHED: 08:42 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 12 November 2018
Archant
An event aimed at enabling people to open up about mental health is set to take place this week.
On Wednesday, November 14 The Gin Temple, Norwich, will be hosting Wellbeing, Nature and A Little Conversation.
The event has been created by Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson, who has struggled with mental health.
Teaming up with Redwell Brewing, the night moves away from the idea of talking directly on mental health and celebrates the fact of socialising with a relaxed atmosphere.
There will be burger making lessons from Coxfords Butchers and bulb planting from gardening presenter and writer Ellen Mary.
Former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin will be sharing experience with mental health.
Mr Hodson said: “Everybody is different. Their anxiety and depression is different. So why not have a night where anyone can come freely, get together and talk.”
Talks begin at 7pm with activities until 9pm. No tickets required.
Dates and timings
Wednesday, November 14 2018
Wednesday, December 12 2018
Wednesday. January 16 2019
Wednesday, January 13 2019