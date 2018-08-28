Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson and City midfielder Cedric Anselin to host night on mental health

Charlie Hodson who is part of the team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

An event aimed at enabling people to open up about mental health is set to take place this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; Charlie Hodson, chef; Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer; and Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; Charlie Hodson, chef; Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer; and Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On Wednesday, November 14 The Gin Temple, Norwich, will be hosting Wellbeing, Nature and A Little Conversation.

The event has been created by Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson, who has struggled with mental health.

Teaming up with Redwell Brewing, the night moves away from the idea of talking directly on mental health and celebrates the fact of socialising with a relaxed atmosphere.

There will be burger making lessons from Coxfords Butchers and bulb planting from gardening presenter and writer Ellen Mary.

READ MORE: Wellbeing night hopes to open discussions on mental health

Former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin will be sharing experience with mental health.

Mr Hodson said: “Everybody is different. Their anxiety and depression is different. So why not have a night where anyone can come freely, get together and talk.”

Talks begin at 7pm with activities until 9pm. No tickets required.

Dates and timings

Wednesday, November 14 2018

Wednesday, December 12 2018

Wednesday. January 16 2019

Wednesday, January 13 2019