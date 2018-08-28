Search

Norfolk chef to offer ‘hand of friendship’ with third wellbeing night

PUBLISHED: 12:16 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 09 January 2019

The team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; Charlie Hodson, chef; Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer; and Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norfolk chef who has struggled with mental ill health is set to hold his third monthly social event surrounding wellbeing.

The Norwich Food and Drink Festival. Steve Thorpe (left) and Charlie Hodson giving a cookery demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Norwich Food and Drink Festival. Steve Thorpe (left) and Charlie Hodson giving a cookery demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Charlie Hodson has teamed up with Redwell Brewery and The Gin Temple to host Well Being, Nature and A Little Conversation.

Previous evenings have seen more than 50 people in attendance to hear from guest speakers such as former Norwich City midfielder, Cedric Anselin. The next event is on Wednesday, January 16 with guest speakers, chief inspector Lou Provart from Norfolk Police, plant-based recipe developer, Sara Matthews and professional chef, Simon Hunter Marsh.

Mr Hodson said: “Lou Provart will be talking about life working for Norfolk Police, what his job entails and the affect on his wellbeing.

“We don’t have the magic answer on how to deal with mental health, but what we can offer is a hand of friendship”

Talks are at the Gin Temple on Pottergate between 7-9pm.

Topic Tags:

