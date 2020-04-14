Video

How are the homeless being supporting during coronavirus lockdown?

(From left) Andrew Ward, Nicola Darkin and Danny Adams from Norwich Salvation Army which is giving out free meals to the homeless at Norwich's Pottergate ARC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Norwich Salvation Army Norwich Salvation Army

Homeless people are being supported in a city centre hub during the coronavirus lockdown thanks to a religious charity.

Norwich’s Salvation Army has been providing practical support, from offering food and drink to access to washing facilities, as well as those who need comfort, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The church and charity’s homelessness services are based at the Pottergate ARC centre on 28 Pottergate and are being carried out in line with government advice.

Nicola Darkins, who is heading up the support, said: “Our Pottergate ARC centre is an essential service for people who are homeless in Norwich because it offers toilets, washing facilities, food and drink. We have put measures in place to keep Pottergate ARC open in response to the government’s public health advice so that we can continue to serve people who are homeless in Norwich during the pandemic while protecting them and our volunteers. We’ve introduced measures such as limiting the numbers of people inside the centre, temperature checks and using hand gel.

“At Pottergate ARC we’ve been providing meals, hot drinks, shower and washing facilities, practical advice and pastoral support for people who are sleeping rough. In the evenings, instead of providing food from the Haymarket as we would do under normal circumstances, we have been making sandwiches and distributing them from Pottergate ARC for people to take away during the day.”

The Salvation Army is also providing support for people in Norwich city centre from its church on St Giles Street which is run by majors Mark and Andrea Sawyer.

Major Andrea said: “The Salvation Army works some of the most vulnerable people in Norwich and we know that we are needed now more than ever – as an army, we will not retreat.

“We are also very grateful for the support of our church family and the wider church in Norwich who are reaching out to support those who are most vulnerable and isolated at this time. As a church we are asking everyone to pray each day at noon for all the people in our city and around the world affected by coronavirus.”

Anyone needing support during the lockdown can contact the Salvation Army church on St Giles Street by calling 01603 620747.

