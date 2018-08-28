Carers workshop to launch in Norfolk

A Norfolk carers service are holding a workshop to help those looking after family members.

Carers Matter Norfolk are holding the workshop in Long Stratton as part of their free services available to people aged 16+ caring for someone aged 18+.

A spokesperson from Carers Matter Norfolk said: “It’s hugely important to help carers as they spend so much time caring for others that they don’t do enough for themselves.”

The event will feature practical demonstrations on safer moving & handling, making hydration fun, safe and fun physical activity for carers and music mirrors, an innovative approach to capturing the memories of people living with memory loss.

Carers Matter Norfolk is a countywide service funded by Norfolk County Council and the NHS to provide support to unpaid carers.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 30 between 10am - 1pm at Long Stratton Village Hall on Ipswich Road.

For more information email Info@CareresMatterNorfolk.org.uk