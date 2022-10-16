Calendar Girls' legacy powering cancer research for the future

The original Calendar Girls (dressed in black trouser suits), and the actresses that play them in the film, from left to right; Christine Clancy, Penelope Wilton, Ros Fawcett, Angela Baker, Gereldine James, Julie Walters, Lynda Logan, Helen Mirren, Tricia Stewart, Celia Imrie and Beryl Bamforth - Credit: PA

It inspired many through their bravery and unique way of thinking and has raised millions of pounds for vital cancer research.

And thanks to the hit 2003 British film Calendar Girls, a group of women have posed in their own alternative calendar - the 2023 Poringland Ladies' Calendar - in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Actress Helen Mirren - Credit: Archant

The film stars Helen Mirren and Julie Walters and tells the true story of the Rylstone WI branch who discreetly posed nude while engaged in traditional WI activities, such as baking and knitting for their 2000 Alternative WI Calendar.

It was started to originally to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital in memory of one of their husbands who died from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1998.

The calendar was released on April 1999 and became a runaway success selling out in the first week prompting thousands of extra copies to be printed.

To date, they have raised over £3m Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.

The film amassed $93.4 million worldwide.



