Norwich podiatrist launches trial into 3D printed insoles
A Norwich clinic has become the first in the UK to manufacture 3D printed insoles to help patients suffering lower limb pain and injury.
BxClinic, in Thorpe Road, Norwich, has launched an in-house 3D printer to manufacture medical orthotic insoles and is running a trial for patients in Norfolk.
Clinical director and lower limb specialist Ian Sadler said: "3D printing is not new, but until recently the printed materials were too brittle and absorbed moisture, not practical to put in your shoe. Now we can print with materials which can be both soft and hard in the same insole, while taking up less space in shoes.
“With this technology, we’ll be able to change the way we help our patients, supporting those suffering from shin splints, knee pain or bunions, to backaches and hip pain - while creating business networks and jobs locally in Norfolk.”