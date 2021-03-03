News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich podiatrist launches trial into 3D printed insoles

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 9:00 AM March 3, 2021   
Ian Sadler, muscular skeletal specialist podiatrist, at BxClinin on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Picture:

A Norwich clinic has become the first in the UK to manufacture 3D printed insoles to help patients suffering lower limb pain and injury.

BxClinic, in Thorpe Road, Norwich, has launched an in-house 3D printer to manufacture medical orthotic insoles and is running a trial for patients in Norfolk. 

Insoles made at BxClinic at Thorpe House in Norwich. The back three are old insoles and the front on

BxClinic at Thorpe House in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Some of the prototype 3D printed insoles made at BxClinic in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Clinical director and lower limb specialist Ian Sadler said: "3D printing is not new, but until recently the printed materials were too brittle and absorbed moisture, not practical to put in your shoe. Now we can print with materials which can be both soft and hard in the same insole, while taking up less space in shoes.

“With this technology, we’ll be able to change the way we help our patients, supporting those suffering from shin splints, knee pain or bunions, to backaches and hip pain - while creating business networks and jobs locally in Norfolk.”

The prototype 3D printing machine at BxClinin in Norwich where they are making insoles to help custo

The prototype 3D printing machine at BxClinin in Norwich where they are making insoles to help custo

