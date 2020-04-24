Search

Sign of support - road marking praises key workers outside hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:35 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 24 April 2020

East Anglian Road Markings Ltd paid tribute to key workers with a special marking outside the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: East Anglian Road Markings Ltd

Small gestures of kindness have continued to pop up across Norfolk as a sign of a appreciation for the region’s key workers.

Musical and road tributes were seen yesterday as the county came together again to observe Clap for Carers, sending waves of applause rippling across Norfolk.

Ahead of the clap, East Anglian Road Markings Ltd, which is based in Bungay, was given permission to paint special “We heart the NHS” markings at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A spokesman said: “We thought it would be nice show our appreciation for our key workers for the outstanding work they do during these very difficult times we installed these to remind people who the real hero’s are today and for many days to come.

“It was just a simple way of saying that you for everything the NHS does in this difficult time, obviously we would like to thank all the key workers but there just isn’t enough road space to write it all.”

Emergency workers, including police officers and firefighters, as well as hospital staff, were on hand to show each other much-deserved appreciation at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - as has become the defiant symbol of the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 outbreak each Thursday night at 8pm.

There were similar displays of support at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

The show of support for each other continued when Norwich North’s Safety Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were out on foot patrol and offered to escort an NHS worker to work after a light went on his motorcycle.

On Twitter, the team said: “Norwich North SNT have been out foot patrolling this evening around Mile Cross. Then back in their car to escort a NHS worker to work, as his rear motorcycle light had gone out mid journey, leaving him very vulnerable on the road.”

