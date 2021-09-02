Covid vaccine centre closes after giving 50,000 doses

Published: 10:15 AM September 2, 2021

Laura Soames, pharmacy technician, vaccinates Ann Rendall, 85, at the former vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Covid vaccination clinic in the city has shut.

After handing out 50,000 doses to the people of Norwich, the final jabs were given at Bowthorpe Health Centre on August 31.

With the last Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place today at Bowthorpe Health Centre we want to thank this fantastic team for all their efforts.

This has resulted in more than 50,000 patients being vaccinated (Almost a third of all those vaccinated in Norwich).



Vaccines from the health centre on Wendene have been given out to people across the community since January.

Bowthorpe Health Centre on the edge of Norwich. - Credit: Bill Smith

The health centre will now continue to offer its normal services including treatment and consultations as well as a wellbeing centre.

Across the UK nearly 48 million people - 88pc of the over 16 population - have had a first vaccine dose and about 42 million - 78pc of over-16s - have had both doses.

In Norfolk and Waveney, recent figures revealed that more than 10,000 under 18s have now received their first jab.

For the week ending on Sunday August 22, a total of 19,691 people received their first or second vaccination, which follows 17,713 from the previous week.

Overall, in Norfolk and Waveney 696,807 (81.8pc) people across all age groups are now fully vaccinated.