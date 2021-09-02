Covid vaccine centre closes after giving 50,000 doses
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A Covid vaccination clinic in the city has shut.
After handing out 50,000 doses to the people of Norwich, the final jabs were given at Bowthorpe Health Centre on August 31.
Vaccines from the health centre on Wendene have been given out to people across the community since January.
The health centre will now continue to offer its normal services including treatment and consultations as well as a wellbeing centre.
Across the UK nearly 48 million people - 88pc of the over 16 population - have had a first vaccine dose and about 42 million - 78pc of over-16s - have had both doses.
In Norfolk and Waveney, recent figures revealed that more than 10,000 under 18s have now received their first jab.
For the week ending on Sunday August 22, a total of 19,691 people received their first or second vaccination, which follows 17,713 from the previous week.
Overall, in Norfolk and Waveney 696,807 (81.8pc) people across all age groups are now fully vaccinated.
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 3 Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking
- 4 New burrito bar to open in city centre
- 5 Eyesore for neighbours as car and rubbish dumped
- 6 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 7 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- 8 Race against time to finish roadworks ahead of new school term
- 9 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
- 10 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign