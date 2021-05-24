Another vaccination site launches in Norwich
A new coronavirus vaccination site has been launched in Norwich this week.
The Boots Riverside store is the latest specially designed facility which has opened its doors from Monday for patients to receive jabs.
The vaccine will be administered by Boots pharmacists with Norwich joining 38 other stores across the country in administering doses.
Nick Sunderland, programme director for vaccines at Boots, said: "Our pharmacy team in Norwich Riverside are hugely excited by the opportunity to help their local community by offering the Covid-19 vaccine instore.
"We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations – our stores are conveniently located and accessible.
"We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”
Patients will be invited directly by the NHS to book their vaccination appointment at Boots.
The company is keen to stress that any customer who has their vaccination with Boots will have the service done by a trained pharmacist.
A vaccine centre has been running at the Food Court of Castle Quarter since mid-January in Norwich.
This is being managed and overseen by the NHS who are working with Castle Quarter on managing the site.