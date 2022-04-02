Gym members run on adrenaline through sapping ultra marathon effort

Members from the Blackhearts and Barbells Gym who took part in the ultra marathon - Credit: Contributed

Members of a city gym have gone the extra mile by taking part in an energy sapping ultra marathon.

A team from the Blackhearts and Barbells Gym ran 31 miles as temperatures reached 16 degrees on the day.

The runners started and ended the epic challenge from the Europa Way site last Saturday after months of training.

While a normal marathon distance is 26.2 miles, an ultra marathon is anywhere upwards of 31 miles.

There was the option for some of the team to run 15 miles on the day, but those who completed the 31 miles did so in under six hours, with the fastest time being five hours, 11 minutes.

So far, the team has raised more than £6,100 in aid of the Norfolk Community Foundation through the challenge, a non-profit charity which distributes funds to smaller local charities.

Gym members from Blackhearts and Barbells who completed the ultra marathon or 15 miles - Credit: Contributed

The challenge was organised by the gym owner Fiona Manders, 35, who had previously run 84 miles along the Norfolk Coast Path from Hunstanton to Gorleston last year.

She said: "It may not seem like a big difference but the last five to six miles is when the fatigue and pain really sets in and then it’s a real mental battle to get through.

"Also, the longer you’re on the road or trail the more fatigued you get. You need to think about your hydration and fuelling, preparation and planning.

"Whether you’re doing a marathon or ultra marathon, it’s a tough distance and anyone who does either should earn respect for the hard work and dedication it requires."

Being part of a team helped spur the members on.

Jonny Slater, 26, was among those taking part and he completed the 31 miles in around five-and-a-half-hours.

The ultra marathon team from Blackhearts and Barbells Gym. Jonny Slater is pictured on the far left - Credit: Contributed

He said: "It was very tough. We started off quite quickly and the heat was difficult especially in the last 10 miles.

"The runners were helped so much by volunteers who gave up their time and gave us medicine, food, water and lots of encouragement.

"I was running on adrenaline for the last few miles knowing how much everyone had put into the training, how much we'd raised and the support throughout the course helped me get round."

Search Blackhearts & Barbells Ultra Marathon on Just Giving to donate.