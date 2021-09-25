Beauty salon owner's marathon effort after nephew's incurable disease

Published: 10:35 AM September 25, 2021

Hannah Edwards, of the Beautea Lounge will be running a marathon this weekend - Credit: Contributed

A beautician will be running a marathon to raise vital funds for charity after seeing her nephew diagnosed with a fatal genetic disease.

Hannah Edwards, of the BeauTea Lounge in Thorpe St Andrew, will be completing her marathon around Norwich on Sunday in aid of Duchenne UK.

Her nephew Leon was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) two-years-ago at the age of five.

This is characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, starting in early childhood.

Hannah Edwards training for her marathon - Credit: Contributed

Mrs Edwards said: "DMD is the most common fatal genetic disease diagnosed in childhood.

You may also want to watch:

"As deterioration continues it leads to paralysis and early death, often in their 20s. It almost exclusively affects boys.

"There is no treatment or cure."

She will be starting and finishing the marathon from her newly opened salon which she launched in July.

Friends and family will be supporting her as she crosses the finishing line.

Mrs Edwards added: "I have always been into running and have previously ran half marathon distances and competed in mud run events. Last year I decided to challenge myself to a full marathon.

"I had originally planned to run the Brighton Marathon but this was postponed a couple of times and due to my training being disrupted after I got Covid at Christmas.

"With opening my new salon I decided to do my own solo event around Thorpe St Andrew but I’m determined to complete the run for Leon and raise money for this good cause."

In the UK there are around 2,500 boys affected by and around 300,000 worldwide. It is classified as a rare disease.

Duchenne UK's vision is to fund and accelerate treatments and a cure for DMD.

A Just Giving page has been set up for the marathon effort with the £1,050 target already being surpassed.

More than 30 supporters have helped raised nearly £1,500 for Duchenne UK.

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley is among those to show support for the marathon challenge.

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-edwards37 to donate.

The BeauTea Lounge, located in the Ring Road offers a range of beauty salon treatments and cosmetic products.