Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eating disorder charity to provide training for parents and carers

11 January, 2019 - 00:05
Beat charity CEO Andrew Radford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Beat charity CEO Andrew Radford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Norwich-based national eating disorder charity Beat is partnering with Norfolk Community Eating Disorder Service to provide training for parents and carers of people with eating disorders.

More than one million people in the UK have an eating disorder and these illnesses cost families an average of £32,672 a year in travel expenses, lost income and other costs.

Families can provide vital support for eating disorder sufferers and guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommend that family-based therapy is usually the most effective method for first treating anorexia and bulimia in young people.

Yet more than 40pc of carers nationally said that on first referral they did not receive any information about eating disorders, and more than 60pc said they were not told about sources of help such as peer support groups or helplines. In research published last year 44pc of mothers and 31pc of fathers described themselves as “extremely badly affected” by delays in getting treatment for their child.

Norfolk mother Jane Moyse, whose daughter Eliza fell ill with anorexia when she was 14, said, “We felt very alone and isolated when Eliza had her eating disorder. Although the children and adolescent mental health service set up a meeting for parents, there was no real advice and support for us.

“All we wanted was someone to talk to and advise us how to react and what to say when Eliza was struggling, or to talk to other parents who had been through this”

To ensure that parents and carers have the knowledge and support they need, Beat is running a two-day workshop on January 19 and 20 specifically designed to help them better understand eating disorders and develop practical skills for talking to someone who is suffering.

Beat’s head of communications Rebecca Field said: “Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that affect people of all backgrounds, ages and genders.

“Families can provide vital help for loved ones suffering with an eating disorder and it is essential that they get the information and support they need.

“With the support of NHS services Beat’s training can empower parents and help them work together with medical professionals and sufferers themselves for a full recovery for their loved ones.”

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Highway robbery! Ditch agencies and put ministers back in control of our roads

Delays on the A11 and A14 have been so common, especially at weekends and often with next to no notice, argues Iain Dale

Remember the harlequin ladybird invasion? Now Norwich scientists need your help to find them again

John Innes Centre scientists are seeking the public's help to find harlequin ladybirds. Picture: Nick Greatorex-Davies/ Centre for Ecology & Hydrology/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists