'Grateful to be here': Cake-maker returns to kitchen after Covid scare

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:43 AM January 14, 2022
Updated: 12:24 PM January 14, 2022
Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away, was admitted to hospital with pneumonia brought on by Covid-19 back in October.

A baker feared he would never see his family again after he was rushed into intensive care with pneumonia brought on by Covid-19. 

Terry Pegler, from Hellesdon, spent three weeks in hospital after collapsing outside of the London Stadium following a West Ham match in October. 

But the 34-year-old, who owns Bake Away, said he was determined to make it home and now he is back to doing what he loves most – making cakes. 

Terry Pegler and his sons Bobby, 11 and Teddy, 7.

“I can’t even remember it really,” he said. “I woke up the next morning after being admitted into hospital and they said you were very lucky to make it through the night.  

"It was touch and go. I didn’t think I was ever going to get out."

Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away, and his wife Nikita Pegler.

The father-of-three said it was the hardest days of his life as he laid in hospital in London wondering if he would ever make it back to his wife Nikita Pegler, 35 and their three sons Kian, 18, Bobby, 11 and Teddy, 7.

But in November, he got the all clear and surprised them when he turned up at their home in Hellesdon. 

Mr Pegler said: “When I got out, I had lost three stone in hospital. All the muscle in my legs had gone. I could barely walk.

The moment Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away, was reunited with his sons after being in hospital for three weeks.

“I get so breathless in the smallest of tasks and my mobility is terrible. For the first month, I couldn't get out of bed. 

“But I am a fighter and I am so grateful to be here.” 

During those first few months of recovery, Bake Away was put on hold.

But just before Christmas Mr Pegler decided it was time to put his apron back on.

The moment Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away, was reunited with his sons after being in hospital for three weeks.

“Since new year it has been all go,” he said. “It has been like a new business.  

“All of our loyal customers came flooding back which is incredible. We didn’t think this would happen. 

“We are putting on lots of offers because we want to give back to the people who really did help my wife and children while I was in hospital. 

“Thank you to everyone who supported us. Every day is a challenge but I will work to make sure we are back to where we were before.” 

A cake made by Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away. 

A cake made by Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away. 

