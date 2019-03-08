Care home staff praised for being 'exceedingly kind and thoughtful'

A Norfolk care home has been rated as outstanding and its staff praised for knowing "how to make people feel valued".

Care at Badgers Woods care home in School Road, Drayton was described as "exceptional" and staff described as being "exceedingly kind, caring and thoughtful" when Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors made an unannounced visit to the home in April.

The 37-bed care home, which at the time of its most recent inspection had 33 residents, is part of Larchwood Care Homes.

It was previously rated as 'good' by the CQC in 2016.

In the report of its April visit, inspectors found: "People using the service benefitted from an extremely well led and caring service. People and their relatives were placed at the heart of the service and involved at every level."

The report went on to say: "People received exceptionally kind and responsive person-centred report from staff who were motivated to provide the best care."

The home was praised for its work with the local community and the care home's manager described as going "the extra mile to promote intergenerational relationships".

During the home's inspection one resident told inspectors: "There's always something going on. It's unbelievable how hard the activity co-ordinator works."

The home was also found to be well organised and arranged, with good communal areas, including a garden, as well as private areas for residents.

Anne Riches, the home's registered manager, said: "We are delighted with our latest CQC report which is testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of our staff at Badgers Wood.

"We all pride ourselves on delivering individualised and person-centred care to enable our residents to have maximum choice and to live as fulfilling a life as possible."

Tony Stein, Larchwood Care's chief executive officer, said: "This CQC rating is recognition of the passion that Anne and the team at Badgers Wood have to care. The home is an extension of the local community in every sense.

"HCMS and Larchwood Care is committed to delivering the highest standards of service for all of our residents and we look forward to more Outstanding ratings in the future."