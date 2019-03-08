Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Care home staff praised for being 'exceedingly kind and thoughtful'

PUBLISHED: 14:15 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 27 June 2019

Badgers Wood Care Home in Drayton, was given an ‘Outstanding’ rating

Badgers Wood Care Home in Drayton, was given an 'Outstanding' rating

Jamie Garbutt

A Norfolk care home has been rated as outstanding and its staff praised for knowing "how to make people feel valued".

Care at Badgers Woods care home in School Road, Drayton was described as "exceptional" and staff described as being "exceedingly kind, caring and thoughtful" when Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors made an unannounced visit to the home in April.

The 37-bed care home, which at the time of its most recent inspection had 33 residents, is part of Larchwood Care Homes.

It was previously rated as 'good' by the CQC in 2016.

In the report of its April visit, inspectors found: "People using the service benefitted from an extremely well led and caring service. People and their relatives were placed at the heart of the service and involved at every level."

The report went on to say: "People received exceptionally kind and responsive person-centred report from staff who were motivated to provide the best care."

You may also want to watch:

The home was praised for its work with the local community and the care home's manager described as going "the extra mile to promote intergenerational relationships".

During the home's inspection one resident told inspectors: "There's always something going on. It's unbelievable how hard the activity co-ordinator works."

The home was also found to be well organised and arranged, with good communal areas, including a garden, as well as private areas for residents.

Anne Riches, the home's registered manager, said: "We are delighted with our latest CQC report which is testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of our staff at Badgers Wood.

"We all pride ourselves on delivering individualised and person-centred care to enable our residents to have maximum choice and to live as fulfilling a life as possible."

Tony Stein, Larchwood Care's chief executive officer, said: "This CQC rating is recognition of the passion that Anne and the team at Badgers Wood have to care. The home is an extension of the local community in every sense.

"HCMS and Larchwood Care is committed to delivering the highest standards of service for all of our residents and we look forward to more Outstanding ratings in the future."

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City seek new PR chief as clutch of staff leave club

Norwich City are on the look out for a new chief of communications after Joe Ferrari left the club Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

Large part of city centre to be closed to traffic as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City seek new PR chief as clutch of staff leave club

Norwich City are on the look out for a new chief of communications after Joe Ferrari left the club Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

Large part of city centre to be closed to traffic as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norwich

The parade of shops on Colman Road. Photo: Steve Adams

Care home staff praised for being ‘exceedingly kind and thoughtful’

Badgers Wood Care Home in Drayton, was given an ‘Outstanding’ rating

All you need to know as the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to Norwich

Magic of Thailand Festival Credit: Nigel Johnson

‘Fobbed off’: Villagers plagued by fly infestation for a decade hit out at council

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists