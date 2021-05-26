News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vaccine clinics set up in city mosques - including after midnight

Clarissa Place

Published: 2:35 PM May 26, 2021   
Syeda Shah, left, chats with GP Saffana Rasul

Syeda Shah, left, chats with GP Saffana Rasul, as she prepares for her first Covid vaccination at the Norwich Central Mosque.

Vaccine clinics have been set up at city mosques in a bid to broaden take-up of jabs - including one in the early hours during Ramadan.

Norwich's Muslim community has praised the effort to encourage more people to take up the vaccine following the successful clinics. 

NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG is operating a roving vaccination service to reach vulnerable, high risk and hesitant groups who may not access vaccinations elsewhere. 

Khadijat Adegoke, clinical pharmacist, administers Covid vaccinations at Norwich Central Mosque

Khadijat Adegoke, clinical pharmacist, administers the Covid vaccinations at the Norwich Central Mosque.

More than 95pc of patients in Norfolk identified as white British has taken up the vaccine - a figure that is between 69-89pc for patients of other ethnicities. 

More than 60 people were vaccinated during a two-and-a-half hour clinic at the Norwich Central Mosque, in Aylsham Road, Norwich on Wednesday.

During Ramadan, a special clinic was held at Rose Lane Mosque for congregations after prayers from 12.30am to 2.30am, reaching nearly 100 people. 

Syeda Shah, left, with GP Saffana Rasul, as she prepares for her first Covid vaccination

Syeda Shah, left, with GP Saffana Rasul, as she prepares for her first Covid vaccination at the Norwich Central Mosque.

Syeda Shah from Norwich, who had her first jab, said: "It is quick and easy to get here. I am happy our local community are putting in the effort to offer a clinic like this.

"Especially for women. It's more comfortable to come into the mosque with other ladies that are having it done."

The queue for the men's Covid vaccinations at the Norwich Central Mosque. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The queue for the men's Covid vaccinations at the Norwich Central Mosque.

Sisters Syeda Shah, left, and Jawaria Syed, centre, and their mum, Asra Zoofishan,

Sisters Syeda Shah, left, and Jawaria Syed, centre, and their mum, Asra Zoofishan, chat after having their Covid vaccinations at the Norwich Central Mosque.

The CCG is working with community and faith leaders where there is some hesitancy, to encourage people to take up the vaccine and counter misinformation.

Khadijat Adegoke, clinical pharmacist, ready to administer the Covid vaccination to Asra Zoofishan

Khadijat Adegoke, clinical pharmacist, ready to administer the Covid vaccination to Asra Zoofishan at the Norwich Central Mosque.

Sirajul Islam, leader of Norwich Central Mosque, said: "As a mosque community our congregation is high risk and when we congregate we want to make it safer for our congregations. 

"There was initially that hesitancy, not now. 

"It's comfortable for the community to come to our own place."

Jayde Robinson, senior primary care network development manager, said: "We do not want to leave anybody behind." 

Jayde Robinson, senior Primarycare Network development manager at the Norwich Central Mosque

Jayde Robinson, senior Primarycare Network development manager at the Norwich Central Mosque where Covid vaccinations are being administered.

Dr Jeanine Smirl, clinical director of Norwich Primary Care Network and GP at St Stephen's Gate, said as more people took up the vaccination it gave others in the community confidence to get theirs.

Jayde Robinson, left, senior Primarycare Network development manager, and Jeanine Smirl

Jayde Robinson, left, senior Primarycare Network development manager, and Jeanine Smirl, GP and clinical director at Norwich Primary care Network, at the Norwich Central Mosque where Covid vaccinations are being administered.

She added: "It's extremely important. We have vaccinated people who did not have a GP and do not have an NHS number. 

"A lot of people they do think they have to be part of the NHS to get the vaccine." 

