City star becomes testicular cancer charity ambassador after Dan Barden diagnosis

Published: 7:45 AM October 23, 2021

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn will become an ambassador for a testicular cancer charity which helped his teammate Dan Barden get an early diagnosis.

It's On The Ball sends out free 'check yourself' reminders on the first day of every month to help prevent testicular cancer killing.

And Canaries shot stopper Dan Barden knew to get himself checked out because of what he learnt at a recent It's On The Ball workshop delivered at the club's Colney training centre.

Barden was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 20.

John Overton, a trustee for It's On The Ball, said Barden's announcement should encourage more men to get themselves checked.

He said: "It literally only takes seconds to get yourself checked in the shower. Men can often be like ostriches.

"We bury our heads in the sand and do not like to go to the doctors. We tend to shy away from it, but it can kill."

John Overton outside Poringland Community Centre. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Having Gunn on board as an ambassador will help boost the profile of the charity and encourage more people not to feel ashamed to get checked.

Mr Overton said: "Angus is an ex-Framlingham school boy like a lot of our trustees so he is very aware of what we do.

"He was talking to one of our trustees about it the other day when they were playing golf. It will be a big boost for us to have him on board."

Following Barden's diagnosis, Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has also expressed an interest to work more closely with the cancer charity.

Norwich City youngster Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mr Overton said: "The disease affects people from 18 to 50. It's a young person's disease.

"I am the exception but all the trustees were diagnosed. Most of them are in their 30s and are now fit and healthy with families."

It's On The Ball's monthly reminder for November will tell people "don't be bonkers, check your conkers".

It's On The Ball trustees raising awareness at RAF Marham - Credit: It's On The Ball

The charity has held recent awareness events at RAF Marham, The Nest, academies and schools.

A sold out event will also be taking place at Poringland Community Centre on November 13 to raise funds with Olly Day, Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer, and Toccata performing.