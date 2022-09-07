Mum battling to get son's 'bizarre mole' seen to amid GP staff shortages

Humbleyard Practice has three surgeries in the Norwich area. Pictured inset is Ali Pettitt who has struggled to book an appointment - Credit: Archant

Surgeries under immense pressure in Norwich are attempting to work through a backlog of patients as one city mum has spoken of her struggle to get an appointment.

Humbleyard Practice has three surgeries in Mulbarton, Hethersett and Cringleford serving 21,000 patients.

The practice has been battling staff shortages in recent weeks as well as trying to cope with increased demand from new families moving to the area.

As a result it closed its dispensaries in the early afternoon last Thursday and Friday at Mulbarton and Hethersett.

A spokesman for the NHS said the practices are "working hard to go above and beyond".

Ali Pettitt is among those who have struggled to get though to anyone at Humbleyard Practice in Mulbarton.

Ali Pettitt, co-owner of Pettitt and Boo in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

She said: "My youngest was very poorly back in June. He had a temperature and was vomiting to the point that after three days he was losing weight.

"Could I get hold of a GP at Humbleyard? Nope, it was a disaster.

"Panicked and worrying, I kept trying and after multiple calls and waiting for literally hours, I eventually got hold of someone.

"Then they called me back the next day at 5pm. I didn't want to take him to A&E because I know how much pressure they're under."

The Humbleyard Practice has surgeries in Cringleford, Hethersett and Mulbarton - Credit: Google

Mrs Pettitt said her son, aged six, has now developed "a bizarre mole on his chest" which is being looked at this week after weeks of trying to get an appointment.

The mum of three wrote to the practice manager and was invited to attend the surgery where she was told about issues with staffing levels and recruitment.

An NHS Norfolk and Waveney spokesman explained: "The NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB, South Norfolk Council and the Humbleyard Practice continue to engage with local partners to explore options to provide additional healthcare and medical provision within the Hethersett area.

"Work is currently under way to take into account issues such as population and housing growth and the health needs of the community.

“It is really important all patients are kind to all practice staff. All staff are doing all they can."