Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Mum battling to get son's 'bizarre mole' seen to amid GP staff shortages

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:32 AM September 7, 2022
Humbleyard Practice has three surgeries in the Norwich area. Pictured inset is Ali Pettitt

Humbleyard Practice has three surgeries in the Norwich area. Pictured inset is Ali Pettitt who has struggled to book an appointment - Credit: Archant

Surgeries under immense pressure in Norwich are attempting to work through a backlog of patients as one city mum has spoken of her struggle to get an appointment.

Humbleyard Practice has three surgeries in Mulbarton, Hethersett and Cringleford serving 21,000 patients.

The practice has been battling staff shortages in recent weeks as well as trying to cope with increased demand from new families moving to the area. 

As a result it closed its dispensaries in the early afternoon last Thursday and Friday at Mulbarton and Hethersett. 

A spokesman for the NHS said the practices are "working hard to go above and beyond".

Ali Pettitt is among those who have struggled to get though to anyone at Humbleyard Practice in Mulbarton. 

Ali Pettitt, co-owner of Pettitt and Boo in Norwich

Ali Pettitt, co-owner of Pettitt and Boo in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

She said: "My youngest was very poorly back in June. He had a temperature and was vomiting to the point that after three days he was losing weight.

"Could I get hold of a GP at Humbleyard? Nope, it was a disaster.

Most Read

  1. 1 Not another one! TUI flight diverted to Cardiff from Norwich
  2. 2 School sends 30 pupils home on first day back over 'incorrect footwear'
  3. 3 Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47
  1. 4 Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle
  2. 5 Eight people arrested at Sundown Festival
  3. 6 'People love it' - Norwich pub offering Sunday roast with a Caribbean twist
  4. 7 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
  5. 8 Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown
  6. 9 Norfolk family to feature in BBC programme
  7. 10 Hilltop field being used as hotspot for 'laughing gas' use

"Panicked and worrying, I kept trying and after multiple calls and waiting for literally hours, I eventually got hold of someone. 

"Then they called me back the next day at 5pm. I didn't want to take him to A&E because I know how much pressure they're under."

Humbleyard Practice in Cringleford has issued updates on its role in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Humbleyard Practice has surgeries in Cringleford, Hethersett and Mulbarton - Credit: Google

Mrs Pettitt said her son, aged six, has now developed "a bizarre mole on his chest" which is being looked at this week after weeks of trying to get an appointment.

The mum of three wrote to the practice manager and was invited to attend the surgery where she was told about issues with staffing levels and recruitment. 

An NHS Norfolk and Waveney spokesman explained: "The NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB, South Norfolk Council and the Humbleyard Practice continue to engage with local partners to explore options to provide additional healthcare and medical provision within the Hethersett area.

"Work is currently under way to take into account issues such as population and housing growth and the health needs of the community.

“It is really important all patients are kind to all practice staff. All staff are doing all they can."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Geraldine Moss and her friend Janine Bell (inset) were one of the passengers on the rescheduled TOM712 flight from Norwich

'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years

'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
THORPE ST ANDREW HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS WALK PAST THE NEW COUNTY COUNCIL SCHOOL BUSES ON THE FIRST DAY O

Nostalgia | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon